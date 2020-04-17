San Francisco joins Bay Area counties requiring face coverings

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Friday the public will be required to wear face coverings in the city to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The order goes into effect at midnight but enforcement will not happen until April 22.

Alameda County also issued a similar health order that requires the public to wear face coverings.

The Alameda County order also goes into effect at midnight and will be enforced starting April 22.

Face coverings can be made with any fabric or cloth protecting the mouth and nose.

Face covering must be worn in three main settings:

Essential businesses, like grocery stores

When seeking health care (health care workers and facilities have a different set of requirements)

Public transportation or other types of shared transportation

It is not required to wear a face covering if you’re walking, hiking, bicycling and running. But you must maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance from others, and carry a face covering in case one is needed.

It’s also not required to wear them when alone in your car.

Children 12 years of age or younger are exempt from the mandate. Children two years old or younger should not wear a face covering because of the risk of suffocation.

Sonoma County, Marin County and Contra Costa County have also issued similar orders requiring face coverings.