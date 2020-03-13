SMUD halts power shutoffs over non-payment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Municipal Utilities District said Friday that it was suspending power shutoffs over non-payment because of the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

The utility added that customers that were already disconnected will be reconnected.

“We made this decision due to the impact that COVID-19 is having on our local communities,” SMUD CEO Arlen Orchard said in a news release. “We want to ensure that our most vulnerable customers have access to power during these times.”

SMUD said the new policy started Friday and will last through the end of March.