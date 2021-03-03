Solano County restaurants look ahead to reopening in the red tier

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) – Solano County is one of the next areas poised to make the transition into the state’s red tier of COVID-19 restrictions.

Although Solano County health officer Dr. Bela Matyas says the number of COVID-19 cases may still be considered a bit high, the test positivity rate is good.

“If we have a similar situation next week, even if our numbers are a little bit high, as long as our health equity metric remains really, really good, we’ll be able to go into the red tier,” said Dr. Matyas.

That’s great news for the restaurant business, considering so many closed from financial hardship due to the pandemic.

That’s why owner Piero Tropeano spent thousands to help keep his customers warm while eating outside Evelyn’s Big Italian Pizzeria & Ristorante in downtown Fairfield.



“I had to put up this (enclosure), so they stay nice and comfortable. Once I have the lights inside. They’re happy,” Tropeano told FOX40.

“We’re just looking forward to opening back up and being able to bring business back inside,” said Brevin Hensley, owner of Bud’s Pub and Grill.

Especially for their faithful customers, who’ve braved chilly nights.

“Supporting local businesses will be great,” one customer told FOX40.