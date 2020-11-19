Watch Live: California imposes ‘limited’ curfew in purple tier counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The state has imposed a “limited” stay-at-home order in counties under California’s purple, or widespread, reopening tier as the state experiences a spike in coronavirus cases, Governor Gavin Newsom said Thursday.

The order affects dozens of counties and will include a curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. The curfew will begin Saturday, Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. and remain in place for one month.

Ninety-four percent of Californians, more than 37 million people, live in the 41 purple tier counties.

The curfew only applies to nonessential work and gatherings.

“This is the same as the March Stay at Home Order, but applied only between 10 PM and 5 AM and only in purple tier counties that are seeing the highest rates of positive cases and hospitalizations,” a statement from the governor’s office read.

Due to the rise in #COVID19 cases, CA is issuing a limited Stay at Home Order.



Non-essential work and gatherings must stop from 10pm-5am in counties in the purple tier.



This will take effect at 10pm on Saturday and remain for 1 month.



Together–we can flatten the curve again. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 19, 2020

“Even our everyday activities become higher risk,” California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said at Thursday’s news conference.

While nonessential businesses must close by 10 p.m., restaurants will be permitted to offer takeout and delivery food and people can do some routine activities like walking the dog, Ghaly said. They will still be able to get medical care, pick up prescriptions and take care of other essential needs.

Officials said overnight movements are more likely to involve social activities that bring increased risk of infection, particularly if people drink and let down their guard on precautions like wearing masks and staying a safe distance apart.

Hospitalizations are up nearly 64% in 14 days, while the positivity rate has jumped from less than 3% to a seven-day rate of 5.6%, Ghaly said. The state recorded 11,478 cases Thursday, “widespread across the state,” he said, a figure that “intensives our resolve to get it back under control.”

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones released a statement before the state’s announcement, saying his office would not enforce the order.

In response to much social uncertainty and numerous inquiries, I wanted to clarify the position of the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office relative to existing health orders, as well as any potential impending orders at the County or State level. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office will not be determining—including entering any home or business—compliance with, or enforcing compliance of, any health or emergency orders related to curfews, staying at home, Thanksgiving or other social gatherings inside or outside the home, maximum occupancy, or mask mandates. Further, we will not dispatch officers for these purposes—callers will be advised to call 3-1-1 and be routed to County Health. Of course, if there is potential criminal behavior or the potential for impacts to public or personal safety we will continue to respond appropriately. I would like to wish everyone a happy and meaningful Thanksgiving Holiday. Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones

The Associated Press contributed to this report.