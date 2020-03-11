Stanislaus County announces 2 cases of COVID-19

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Stanislaus County on Wednesday confirmed two cases of the novel coronavirus.

Health officials say two adult men tested positive. One man was a passenger aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship from San Francisco to Mexico in February. Officials said the other man did not have history of traveling to any country with known community transmission and no known contact with a confirmed coronavirus case.

The county did not describe the condition the men are in, or whether they were hospitalized.

The announcement came after the World Health Organization described the COVID-19 crisis as a “pandemic.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.