State launches child care resource site in virus response

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced a new online portal on the state’s COVID-19 website to help parents with child care.

The new portal helps parents and guardians find child care resources based on their location.

“Our essential workers deserve to go to work knowing their kids are safe and cared for,” Newsom said. “They’re there for our families, keeping hospitals, grocery stores and schools open during this pandemic. We need to be there for them. Our new portal will make accessing child care easier by allowing parents to find options that are convenient and reliable for their families.”

Click or tap here to visit the state’s COVID-19 child care portal.