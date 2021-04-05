Stockton Arena vaccination hub set to open Wednesday

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The mass vaccination hub at the Stockton Arena will open Wednesday, according to Kaiser Permanente.

The site was expected to open March 30, but it was delayed due to a lack of vaccine supply to the state.

Now, it will be open to both members of Kaiser Permanente and the public.

The site has the capacity to administer up to 5,400 vaccine doses daily, according to Kaiser Permanente.

Kaiser also opened mass vaccination sites at California State University Bakersfield, Cal Poly Pomona in Los Angeles County and at Moscone Center in San Francisco.

The Cal Poly Pomona and Moscone Center sites have administered more than 400,000 doses of vaccine to the general public, according to Kaiser Permanente.

Vaccines are available by appointment seven days a week. Click or tap here to schedule an appointment via California’s My Turn vaccine website.