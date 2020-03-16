Thunder Valley Casino cutting back on operations due to coronavirus spread

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Thunder Valley Casino and Resort, the largest in the region, announced Monday all of the ways they plan to take preventative measures to ensure social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to increased cleaning efforts, the Lincoln casino is limiting all large gatherings and has canceled all concerts through the remainder of March. The canceled concerts include: Thunder from Down Under, Queen Nation, and the Maria Cordero with Special Guest Lei Lei.

A spokesman for Thunder Valley confirmed to FOX40 that 85 people will be laid off.

The upcoming $1,000,000 World Poker Tour DeepStacks Championship Tournament has been postponed.

The resort’s buffet, Lobby Bar and Illusions Night Club and Lounge will remain closed. The resort will also reduce seating in the bingo room and at poker and gaming tables.

The resort has not experienced any reported cases of COVID-19 as of March 16.

