Two coronavirus patients being treated in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa Health Services confirmed Tuesday that they are treating two patients with the novel coronavirus.

The patients were among the recent U.S. evacuees from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.

They were transported to Contra Costa County early Tuesday morning from Travis Air Force Base in Solano County.

>>Interactive Map: Track the coronavirus outbreak in real-time

The patients are receiving care in Contra Costa County due to a lack of space at facilities closer to the base that can properly isolate them to minimize the risk of spreading the virus, health officials said.

While the two patients tested positive for COVID-19, they have yet to show any symptoms of the virus, such as fever and difficulty breathing.

Health officials said the patients did not become infected in Contra Costa County.

“Our county’s healthcare system is prepared to handle COVID-19,” said Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County Health Officer. “We have been working with our hospital partners to follow safety protocols to keep patients and healthcare workers safe and minimize the risk of the virus spreading in Contra Costa,” said Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County Health Officer.