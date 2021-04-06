UC Davis detects South African virus variant in Yolo County

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — The UC Davis Genome Center has identified the first known case of the B.1.351 variant in Yolo County.

The Davis resident who tested positive is in isolation and has not been vaccinated for COVID-19. Contact tracing is also in progress.

The more contagious variant has tested and confirmed in early February, according to UC Davis. It also has a 50% higher transmission rate.

Yolo County public health officer Aimee Sisson said in a statement residents need to continue taking protective measures, such as social distancing and wearing masks.

The detection of the B.1.351 variant is concerning given its high transmissibility and studies in the lab that show that vaccines may not work as well against this variant. Even if real-world studies eventually show that vaccines are effective against the B.1.351 variant, the majority of Yolo County residents are not yet fully vaccinated. Until most of the population has immunity, we need everyone to continue taking protective measures against coronavirus. Aimee Sisson, Yolo County public health officer

The variant, which originated in South Africa in 2020, has been detected in 33 states, UC Davis said. California has reported 10 cases of the variant.