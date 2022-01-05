UC Davis epidemiologist discusses record number of COVID-19 cases

The average number of new COVID-19 cases being diagnosed nationwide has now reached 500,000 per day as the country continues to battle with delta and omicron variants.

The U.S. also hit the highest seven-day average of daily new cases of any country, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Dr. Brad Pollock, an epidemiologist and the chairman of the Department of Public Health Services at UC Davis, joined Sonseeahray to discuss where the country is now and where it’s headed at this stage of the pandemic.