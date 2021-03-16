UC Davis Health CEO: Virus highlighted the need for telehealth, frontline workers

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) – Looking back one year after the pandemic first began, UC Davis Health CEO said there have certainly been major strides and lessons learned in the field of medicine.

Most lessons, Dr. David Lubarsky said, were in technology use, patient caregiving and frontline worker recognition.

“We realized there’s so much more we can do for patients when we incorporate telehealth and virtual health visits into what we’re doing,” he told FOX40. “We went from doing literally 10 virtual visits a day in our organization to doing a thousand.

“It emphasized once more how we count on our frontline nurses and doctors to take care of us, and they rose to the occasion and they adapted.”

Lubarsky added that telehealth is not just contingent on COVID-19. This is something that will last and most likely expand after the pandemic is over — especially to help those in rural areas, as well as seniors and disabled patients.