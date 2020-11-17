UC Davis Health doctors: ‘Exciting’ COVID-19 vaccine announced by Moderna

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Another frontrunner has emerged in the race for a coronavirus vaccine. Moderna announced Monday that early results in clinical trials show its vaccine is more than 94% effective.

As coronavirus cases surge in Sacramento, it’s a glimmer of hope.

“These are first views of the data, but boy, that’s exciting,” exclaimed Dr. Timothy Albertson, professor and chair of Internal Medicine at UC Davis Health.

Dr. Albertson was encouraged to hear Moderna’s announcement Monday that early results in clinical trials show its vaccine is expected to be 94.5% effective.

Coupled with Pfizer’s announcement last week that its vaccine was more than 90% effective in early results, doctors are feeling more confident about the supply chain.

“Everybody wants this now. They don’t want to wait until next summer, they want it now,” Anderson said. “So, having multiple suppliers just makes it all fit much better.”

Albertson explained that both candidates are messenger RNA vaccines, an entirely new technology. The vaccines do not use the coronavirus itself, but instead, a piece of synthetic genetic material called mRNA.

“It produces the protein of the virus without having the virus in you. And then the body says, ‘Huh, that’s not part of me and I’m going to make antibodies — I’m going after that,’ and you generate the response,” he explained.

He added these positive results using mRNA pave the way for faster vaccine creation for a wide variety of illnesses.

“This is the beginning of a different approach to vaccinations and making new vaccines,” he said.

The results are preliminary and have not yet been published or peer-reviewed, but Albertson said there’s reason to be optimistic.

“I can’t imagine it to be more exciting and more positive at this stage,” he told FOX40. “But, again, it’s at this stage — let’s see all the data.”

One benefit of the Moderna vaccine is that it doesn’t have to be kept as cold as the Pfizer vaccine, which would make distribution easier.

Both require two shots and they’re hoping to start immunization for certain groups as soon as next month.