UCSF reports first U.S. case of man developing blood clots after J&J vaccine

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — UCSF confirmed to KRON4 News Monday it is treating a man who developed rare blood clots after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

According to UCSF, the male patient is believed to be the first man in the U.S. with VITT syndrome, vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia.

The news comes after the state gave the OK to resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after federal scientific advisers decided its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clots.

The federal government uncovered 15 vaccine recipients who developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot out of nearly 8 million people given the J&J shot. All were women, most under age 50. Three died, and seven remain hospitalized.

But ultimately, federal health officials decided that J&J’s one-and-done vaccine is critical to fight the pandemic — and that the small clot risk could be handled with warnings to help younger women decide if they should use that shot or an alternative.

