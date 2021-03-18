UK COVID-19 variant detected in Stanislaus County

Stanislaus County, Calif. (KTXL) — The first known case of the more contagious UK variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Stanislaus County, according to the county public health department.

The detection of the B.1.1.7 variant in Stanislaus County is a sobering reminder that this pandemic is not over. It is vital that everyone, even people that have been vaccinated, continue to follow recommendations that prevent the spread of disease, which include testing, masking, distancing, and getting the vaccine when it is your turn. Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, Stanislaus County Public Health Officer

It is unknown at this time of the individual’s identity and how it was contracted.

The variant, which originated in the United Kingdom, has been detected in 70 countries.