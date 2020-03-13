Virtual doctor visits ramp up amid virus spread

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At Sutter Health’s walk-in clinic in Rancho Cordova, staff is urging patients to pick up the phone rather than drive over.

With the spread of the new coronavirus, hospitals across the area are ramping up virtual visits.

UC Davis Health is dedicating three doctors to solely handle the video appointments each day.

“I can see the patient, I can see their speech pattern, I can see what symptoms they're manifesting that are visible to me,” UC Davis Dr. David Trabazo said.

He can often make a diagnosis without seeing a patient in person and even write prescriptions.

“If I had gone in there, I might have exposed people. I don’t know, with these symptoms, you don’t really know,” patient Ian Catangay told FOX40. “So if you go into the clinic you don’t know if you’re exposing yourself to other people in the waiting room.”

With a high fever and cough, Catangay did not want to get anyone else sick, so he opted for a video checkup. That way, doctors were able to get into the necessary protective gear before he showed up.

Thankfully, Catangay tested negative for COVID-19. He has the flu but now he knows he didn’t put himself in further risk by sitting in a waiting room with potentially sick patients.

“It’s a savings to the patient, it’s less strain and stress on the health care system, and it's less stress and strain on the providers themselves,” Trabazo said.