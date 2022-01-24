Why is omicron more infectious for children than previous variants?

At the beginning of the pandemic, infections among children weren’t a major concern as they were thought to be carriers of the disease, but not subject to actually getting the coronavirus by and large.



Fast forward to now, we’re almost into the third calendar year of the pandemic and the picture is changing with the number of childhood cases exploding even though the variant causing the spike is said to be milder.

Dr. Dean Blumberg, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at UC Davis, joined Sonseeahray to explain the shift.