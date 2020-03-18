Yolo County officials issue shelter-in-place order to prevent spread of coronavirus

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Wednesday, the Yolo County Public Health Officer issued a county-wide shelter-in-place order to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

The order is expected to last from March 19 – April 7.

The city of Davis, which is in Yolo County, asked its residents to shelter in place on Tuesday.

Activities, travel and business activities are limited to the most essential needs.

“The order defines essential activities as necessary for health and safety for individuals and their families,” a news release from county officials said.

That includes leaving the home for food or groceries, the pharmacy, to get gas, to do laundry or for child care.

Restaurants were asked to only offer food for delivery or take-out.

“These are extremely difficult times. The COVID-19 virus continues to spread around the world and in our local communities. We need to do everything we can to protect our most vulnerable people from the harmful impacts of the virus.” Yolo County Public Health Officer Dr. Ron Chapman

Yolo County currently has four cases of COVID-19.

Tuesday, six Bay Area counties — San Francisco, Marin, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Mateo, Contra Costa and Alameda — also asked residents to stay indoors.