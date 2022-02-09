Yolo County to follow state’s new mask guidelines

YOLO COUNTY, Calif (KTXL) — Two days after California announced it will lift its mask mandate for vaccinated people, Yolo County said it is following suit.

The county will end its universal mandate on Feb. 15, the same date the state’s mask requirement for vaccinated people expires. The change comes after the county has experienced fewer hospitalizations, officials said.

Officials said in a press release the county will rely less on requirements in favor of public health recommendations.

“Yolo County is lifting our masking order because the COVID-19 situation has changed thanks to effective vaccines, effective treatments, and a variant that causes less severe disease,” said Yolo County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson. “The Omicron wave is receding, but COVID-19 will continue to be with us. We must learn to live with COVID-19. Moving away from requiring everybody to wear masks indoors is a first step toward living with COVID-19.”

However, the county is still recommending people to wear masks indoors.

“I still recommend that everybody wears a mask indoors in Yolo County, but it will no longer be required in most settings for fully vaccinated persons starting February 16,” Sisson continued.

California’s new mask guidance that begins next week still requires unvaccinated people to wear a mask in all indoor settings including retail stores, movie theaters, gyms and bars.

The state also changed its definition for “Mega” events to crowds of more than 1,000 people in an indoor setting and greater than 10,000 people outdoors. The previous guidelines were 5,000 attendees in an outdoor event and 500 or more people indoors.

Masks must still be worn in higher-risk areas such as public transit, nursing homes, hospitals and homeless shelters regardless of vaccination status.

Changes to the state’s mask guidelines don’t apply to schools, as children and teachers have to wear a mask indoors at K-12 schools. Masks are also required in childcare facilities regardless of vaccination status.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a challenge for everyone over the last two years, and Yolo County residents have demonstrated their willingness to follow public health requirements,” said Board Chair, Supervisor Angel Barajas. “We will continue to support ways for residents to protect themselves and others from the disease.”