(KTXL) — A crash in Plumas County has left three people “with serious injures,” according to the California Highway Patrol in Quincy.

The collision occurred on State Route 89, north of Clio, officials say.

According to a social media post by CHP, one “careless move” and “distracted driving” led to the wreck.

“This collision was the result of distracted driving,” the post read. “Three people are on their way to the hospital with serious injuries after one careless move.”

CHP also used the crash as an opportunity to remind others to stay safe during the holiday weekend.

“Let’s finish the holiday weekend on a different note than it started,” the post continued.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office also provided residents with a reminder.

“Be patient on the road and allow extra time for increased holiday traffic.”