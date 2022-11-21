SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead and at least two others are hospitalized after a crash involving three vehicles in North Sacramento on Sunday afternoon, according to Sacramento Police.

Around 4:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Dry Creek Road and Marysville Boulevard after receiving a report of a collision, police said.

An adult woman that was a passenger in one of the vehicles died of her injuries at a hospital, police said.

Two other people had non-life-threatening injuries and were also taken to the hospital, according to police.

Investigators that responded to the crash determined that “one involved driver, Joel Jimenez-Cervante, 25, was found to be driving under the influence,” police said in a statement.

Jimenez-Cervante was also taken to the hospital. Once cleared, he will be booked into the Sacramento County Jail on charges of vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence, police said.

No details were given about the other people involved in the crash.

Sacramento Police asks witnesses or anyone with information about the crash to call 916-808-5471.