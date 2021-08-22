Crews continue fighting flames as Caldor Fire exceeds 100,000 acres

POLLOCK PINES, Calif. (KTXL) — More than a week since it began, the Caldor Fire isn’t letting up.

Air attacks have been the main course of action for the past few days — especially for the southwest portion of the fire as it continued to burn in a canyon near Omo Ranch.

“We are putting a lot of effort into trying to keep that fire from moving north into Grizzly Flat and affecting more of the residences there,” said Dana Walsh, an information officer for the Caldor Fire.

Officials said the west side of the fire continues to be one of their top priorities. Another is stopping the northwest side of the fire east of Jenkinson Lake.

“The Sly Park area — Pollock Pines — there is a lot of evacuated homes,” Walsh said. “We have a lot of structure protection going on in this portion of the fire.”

Helicopters dipped into Jenkinson Lake to make water drops to the south. But the steep terrain and winds caused problems for crews as the fire took advantage of the dry conditions and limited support.

“We are getting resources as time goes by, but we are still resource-limited,” Walsh said. “In this state, we have fires going all over.”

In the meantime, Walsh said firefighters are using air resources wherever and whenever they can.