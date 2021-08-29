Crews fight to protect Camp Sacramento from Caldor Fire

The Latest – Sunday, Aug. 29

5:20 p.m.

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for El Dorado County.

Christmas Valley from Highway 89 West to Echo Summit.

Highway 89 due West to Watershed Ridge/Echo Summit and South to the Amador/El Dorado County Line.

Area from Luther Pass Road, north along the El Dorado/Alpine County line to Armstrong Pass. West on Upper Apache to Highway 50. West on Highway 50 to Highway 89 to the El Dorado/Alpine County line.

This includes all homes on both sides of Highway 88.

The United States Forest Service released an updated map of the evacuation areas:

Updated evacuation map for El Dorado and Amador counties. pic.twitter.com/d3Q0hnkkO5 — Lake Tahoe USFS (@LakeTahoeUSFS) August 30, 2021

Original story below:

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Massive flames threaten Camp Sacramento, edging close to the cabins, as firefighters have been working hard to save the popular site.

“There’s fire, as you can see, right behind me moving through the hills,” said Capt. Keith Wade with the Sacramento Fire Department. “There’s a lot of gusty wind up here right now.”

Wade said firefighters knew Sunday would be one of the hottest days in the last two weeks since the fire’s been burning. Hand crews and bulldozers have been putting containment lines around the camp, removing any vegetation that would fuel the fire.

“This fire has shown to be very dynamic,” Wade said. “It’s done things that are not quite expected.”

Wade said, despite a lot of resources out in the area Sunday, the Caldor Fire is advancing along Highway 50.

Crews lit backfires in Strawberry in order to protect structures there from the moving flames Saturday evening.

“It had burned and those properties are intact and had been saved,” Wade said.

Aside from the rugged terrain, winds are moving through drainages and canyons, throwing the fire in several different directions.

The fire burned green grass, leaving white ash in its trail as it burned along the south fork of the American river.

Further up the highway, crews worked quickly to stop the fire from crossing over at the Veteran’s Bridge, east of Whitehall.

With the winds expected to be returning Monday, the threat of the fire reaching the Tahoe Basin remains very real.

“Stay informed. Have a plan,” Wade said. “Be prepared and stay safe.”