(KTXL) — The driver of a sedan sustained critical injuries after a semi-truck collided with it Tuesday night along Roseville Road, according to Metro Fire of Sacramento.

The report came in at 10:42 p.m. of a collision at the intersection of Gold Run Avenue and Roseville Road in North Highlands.

When fire crews arrived on scene they found the driver of the sedan was trapped inside the vehicle and was in need of extraction.

Once the driver was taken out of the vehicle they were found to be in critical condition and transported to an area hospital.