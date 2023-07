(KTXL) — The Davis Police Department is conducting training near a junior high school Monday.

According to the police, the training near Emerson Junior High School would take place from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m.

The department said people in the area near Calavera Avenue and Arlington Boulevard may hear loud noises such as pops and yelling as part of the training.

The police department is asking people to avoid the area for the day.