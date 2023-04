SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – De’Aaron Fox speaks to the media following Sunday’s 118-99 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 at Chase Center, forcing a decisive Game 7 in Sacramento, the performance from Malik Monk off the bench to lead the team with 28 points, Keegan Murray’s growth in the series and what he expects from the Golden 1 Center crowd on Sunday.

