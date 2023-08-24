(FOX40.COM) — It’s been 30 days since 39-year-old Jamie Reed was found dead in a South Sacramento Kaiser Permanente Hospital parking complex, however, her family is still waiting for clearer answers as to what may have happened.

Since July 24, Sacramento law enforcement has not released much information about the investigation.

•Video Above: Jamie Reed’s family, loved ones join a vigil for her (From Aug. 17)

In the time since, Reed’s family has been left wondering what caused the death of the mother of six.

“We deserve to know what happened to her. We deserve to know and to hear from the police department,” said Reed’s sister Juanita Matlock at a vigil on August 17.

A security guard found Reed dead in a parking space, and the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office currently has her cause of death listed as undetermined.

Police say her death is still considered an active investigation.

At the mid-August vigil for Reed, her best friend Michelle Bryant, “I don’t think any of us can even start our grieving process until we know what happened to her. Her children are hurting and they deserve to know the truth as to what happened to their mom.”