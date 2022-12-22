Update: 1:21 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2022

The precautionary shelter-in-place order place was lifted at 12:55 p.m. for Del Campo High School and Will Rodgers Middle School, according to the San Juan Unified School District.

“There are no credible threats to the safety of students and staff at either campus,” the district wrote on their website.

Original story below

(KTXL) –Del Campo High School and Will Rogers Middle School are under precautionary shelter-in-place orders following a “suspicious phone call,” according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and San Juan Unified School District.

The sheriff’s office said that a person called the Del Campo campus and made a threat. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the campus.

Will Rogers Middle School is under a precautionary shelter-in-place, according to the district, which issued messages regarding the situation at 12:12 p.m. and 12:20 p.m.

“To protect the safety of all those involved, please do not come to the campus at this time,” the District wrote in a statement. “Updates will be provided as details are available.”