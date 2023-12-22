(FOX40.COM) — Morning commuters will experience dense fog throughout the Sacramento and Stockton area on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

A dense fog advisory has been issued for these regions until 11 a.m. and drivers are being advised to give themselves extra time.

According to the NWS, the southern Sacramento Valley, norther San Joaquin Valley and parts of the Delta are seeing this large area of dense fog.

Visibility in most areas will be less than a quarter-mile and in some areas of extremely dense fog can see visibility reduced to less than 800 feet.