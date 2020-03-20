Deputies: Car crashes into Arden-area gun store, several firearms stolen

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office responds to a car that had crashed into a gun store. Several firearms were stolen, officials said. (Courtesy: Public Safety News)

ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. (KTXL) — Thieves crashed a car into an Arden-Arcade gun store early Friday morning and stole several firearms, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Sergeant Tess Deterding says shortly after 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to the store along Arden Way near Bell Street.

Investigators found a vehicle that had crashed into the business; no one was at the scene.

The thieves spray painted surveillance cameras and left with several guns, Deterding said. It was not immediately clear how many firearms were stolen.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.