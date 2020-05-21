Deputies: Man arrested after illegal guns, drugs found in Sutter County home

Yuba City, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after multiple illegal items, including an illegal assault rifle and drugs, were found in Yuba City.

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office says authorities served a search warrant around 1:55 p.m. to Sawtelle Avenue near Highway 99 and found the illegal items inside.

Rusty Orion Chastain, 39, was arrested for multiple charges, including being a felon in possession of illegal weapons. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail, according to officials.

Chastain’s bail was set at $50,000 before he was released on bail, deputies said.