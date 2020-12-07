Deputies: Man shot, killed near 66th Avenue, Stockton Boulevard

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide near 66th Avenue and Stockton Boulevard.

The sheriff’s office said several calls about a shooting, and a possible victim calling out for help came in around 10:50 p.m. Sunday.

A man with gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body was found in the area, according to deputies. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified.

At this time, the sheriff’s office does not have information about the shooter.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5115.