Deputies raid Rio Linda home in EDD fraud investigation

RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office raided a Rio Linda home Tuesday in connection with an EDD fraud investigation.

Deputies, SWAT officers and investigators from the district attorney’s office served a search warrant at a home on I Street early in the morning.

Early morning bust with SWAT in Rio Linda, as Deputy DA , EDD investigators and dozens of Sac Co. deputies converged on a house on I Street. Five suspects in this latest EDD fraud ring.@FOX40 was there #exclusively from the start of the day, to the search of the house. pic.twitter.com/FWlmNDk4Vt — Rowena Lugtu-Shaddox (@RoShaddox) March 23, 2021

One person suspected of conspiring with inmates to submit fraudulent unemployment claims was arrested, according to the district attorney’s office.

At least three people will face charges in connection with this investigation, Deputy District Attorney Nicolas Johnson told FOX40 at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.