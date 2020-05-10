Deputies search for pregnant woman missing in Tracy

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities are searching for a pregnant woman who walked out of her home and has been missing since just before noon Sunday, according to the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they are trying to find Carmen Garcia, 30, who is about 11-weeks pregnant.

Officials said Garcia reportedly had a fight with her boyfriend and swallowed a handful of pills before leaving her house near Highway 132 in Tracy.

Garcia is described as a Hispanic female, standing a little over 5 feet tall, with brown hair and brown eyes weighing about 115 pounds.

She was last seen walking wearing a teal-colored sweatshirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call the San Joaquin Sheriff’s non-emergency number at 209-468-4400 and refer to case #20-9446.

