SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KTXL) – It doesn’t matter the location the message is still the same. Oakland A’s fans want owner John Fisher to sell the team.

Tuesday night, Oakland fans linking up with their rivals the San Francisco Giants for a peaceful protest at Oracle Park calling it, ‘Unite the Bay.’

Fans hoping to show all of baseball just how much keeping the A’s in Oakland means to the entire Bay Area.

Prior to the game Giants’ manger Gabe Kapler weighed in on the protest.

“I’m all for a peaceful protest,” Kapler said. “Today’s game is all about, at least from our side, is about winning the baseball game. Totally understand the sentiment in the Bay and totally understand the sentiment in the stadium tonight.”

The Giants manager went on to discuss the possibility of the A’s leaving Oakland.

Kapler adds: “Part of the reason A’s fans are so upset right now and for a good reason. It’s challenging to see a team you may have grown up supporting and may have spent your most formative years rooting for, and potentially not having them around anymore. That’s has to be challenging for any fan base.”