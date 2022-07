MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — What was initially a report of the shots fire at the Vintage Fair Mall in Modesto turned out to be a group of people ridding dirt bikes through the mall, according to the Modesto Police Department.

Police said that the incident took place just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said that the riders fled the area before police arrived, who later confirmed that no shots had been fired.

Investigations are still ongoing, according to police.