New changes are coming to the “Happiest Place on Earth” in the new year.

Disneyland guests can now park hop between Disneyland Park and California Adventure beginning at 11 a.m. instead of at 1 p.m. beginning on Feb. 4, the park announced Tuesday.

The resort will give all Disneyland guests complimentary Disney Photo Pass downloads of attraction photos, starting on Feb. 4, as a way to say “thank you” to all resort visitors.

The complimentary gift would include photos taken on Disneyland attractions like Space Mountain or Radiator Springs Racers.

Ahead of the company’s centennial celebration, kicking off on Jan. 27, the park will offer guests more opportunities to visit the resort at its lowest price.

Nearly two months’ worth of reservations with the low-ticket price will be available on the Disneyland website, a news release said.

The Southern California resident ticket offer will also be available for eligible guests in the region. The offer is valid until May 25.

For the Walt Disney Co. 100th celebration, Disneyland will unveil a new attraction, “Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway,” new nighttime shows, elegant castle decorations, and more.

The resort will also have more opportunities for parkgoers to join the resort’s annual pass program known as Magic Key.

The pass allows guests to make reservations for the resort’s theme parks for a year. Magic Key holders also get exclusive perks such as merchandise, food discounts, and specialized items.