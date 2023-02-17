Disneyland guests can visit a galaxy far, far, away or get dressed up for a retro soirée during the resort’s “After Dark” events this spring.

Disneyland announced Friday that Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite returns this May. The event will include a Star Wars-inspired fireworks show, themed treats, character interactions, and more.

Star Wars Nite will take place on May 2, 4 , 8 and 11 from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.

A row of Stromtroopers looking over Tomorrowland at Disneyland. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

The resort also announced the debut of a new event, Disneyland After Dark: Throwback Nite, which is “inspired by the debonair days of the ‘50s and ‘60s,” the park said.

Guests will experience classic Disney music and entertainment inspired by the park’s first decade, including “Fantasy in the Sky,” a nighttime spectacular which pays tribute to the fireworks show of the same name that illuminated Disneyland back in 1957, the park said.

Disneyland After Dark: Throwback Nite will take place on April 18 and 20.

During each After Dark event, guests will have access to unlimited digital downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos taken during the parties and commemorative keepsakes including a souvenir credential and event guide map.

Both After Dark events feature a three-hour pre-party that begins at 6 p.m. each night.

A limited number of Disneyland After Dark tickets go on sale for Magic Key holders beginning Feb. 21. Ticket sales for the general public begin on Feb. 23.