Disneyland fans hoping to spend their Halloween season with Mr. Oogie Boogie finally know when general tickets for Oogie Boogie Bash, a popular Halloween party known to sell out quickly, will go on sale.

Tickets for the spooky affair will go on sale on July 11, no earlier than 9 a.m., according to the Disneyland website.

General sale tickets for the event initially went on sale on July 6, but technical difficulties plagued the virtual queue, which resulted in many Disney fans not being able to get tickets for the event.

“We sincerely apologize for the technical issues we experienced last week that may have impacted your ability to purchase tickets,” the Disneyland website said.

Magic Key holders got early access to the ticket queue for Oogie Boogie Bash on June 27. The pre-sale tickets sold out that same day. Technical issues didn’t affect the pre-sale.

Last year, all ticket sales sold out in less than a week.

The popular Halloween event includes rare character sightings, themed food and spooky-themed night entertainment. With an event ticket, guests can enter Disney California Adventure three hours before the event starts, typically at 6 p.m.

Last year, characters such as Ernesto de la Cruz from “Coco” were seen during the event and guests could take photos with Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck and Clarabelle Cow dressed up as the Sanderson Sisters from “Hocus Pocus.”

This year’s Halloween event will be available for 25 select nights between Sept. 5 and Oct. 31. Tickets prices range from $134 – $189.

For guests who can’t make it, the Disneyland Resort also offers more Halloween festivities across the entire resort.

Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit will be back at Downtown Disney and the entire resort will be decorated in Halloween décor.