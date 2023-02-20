The Disneyland Resort on Monday shared new details and photos about the new “Big Hero 6” area coming to Disney California Adventure, including when guests can visit the immersive site.

Park visitors will get to visit the area beginning this summer, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

The new addition to the theme park was first announced in September during the D23 expo, a biennial convention for Disney fans.

In the area, known as San Fransokyo Square, park visitors will have the opportunity to meet Baymax, the inflatable health robot and superhero from the movie, and enjoy new food.

“When the transformation to San Fransokyo Square is completed this summer, you’ll find familiar favorites like soups in freshly baked bread bowls, as well as many new Asian-inspired selections,” according to the Disney Parks Blog.

The San Fransokyo Gate Bridge from the “Big Hero 6” movie will also come to life during the transformation. Guests will be able to walk across the bridge to access other sections of the reimaged region.

When the transformation to San Fransokyo Square is completed in summer 2023, an iconic landmark of the area will be the San Fransokyo Gate Bridge (depicted here). (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)

When the transformation to San Fransokyo Square is completed in summer 2023, an iconic landmark of the area will be the San Fransokyo Gate Bridge (depicted here). (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)

When the transformation to San Fransokyo Square is completed in summer 2023, an iconic landmark of the area will be the San Fransokyo Gate Bridge (depicted here). (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)

When the transformation to San Fransokyo Square is completed in summer 2023, an iconic landmark of the area will be the San Fransokyo Gate Bridge (depicted here). (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)

“Once you cross the bridge, you’ll catch a view of the floating wind turbine atop an old fishing net tannery, powering the district from high in the sky. Clues to the area’s storied and charming past can be found in the details throughout San Fransokyo Square,” the Disney Parks Blog said.

Walt Disney Imagineers have already begun the constriction process for San Fransokyo Square.

Guests will still have access to the Pacific Wharf dining locations during the “reimagining” process.