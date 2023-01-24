Attraction lines at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure have grown since the introduction of Genie+, a line-cutting service, The OC Register reported.

Average wait times for attractions have increased by 20% from 2019 to 2022, according to data from WDW Stats, a website that keeps track of wait times at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts.

Disneyland didn’t respond to KTLA’s request for comment prior to publishing.

The company doesn’t release internal metrics, including data about crowd levels or ride downtimes, The Register reported.

The monthly average attraction wait time increased by five minutes at the theme parks, WDW Stats data showed. In 2019, the monthly average attraction wait time was 25 minutes, while in 2022, it was 30 minutes.

In 2021, when the parks reopened after being shut down due to the pandemic, the Register reported that the monthly average attraction wait times was 21 minutes. In 2022, the average wait time was consistently above the 25-minute mark.

While a 20%, or five-minute increase, may not seem like a big deal, popular rides at the resort are impacted the most since wait times can already be more than an hour long.

Thrill Data, another website that monitors wait times at theme parks, shows that wait times for Space Mountain, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and Haunted Mansion Holiday all exceed an hour’s wait time on Monday.

The wait time increase can make it harder for guests to enjoy more rides during a one-day visit.