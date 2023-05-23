A scene from Fantasmic is seen in this handout image from Disney. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)

Performances for Disneyland’s popular nighttime show “Fantasmic!” will be paused through at least Labor Day, theme park officials announced.

A similar announcement was also posted on the theme park website.

Nightly show performances were abruptly halted after a fire destroyed the dragon prop during a performance on April 22.

Before the most recent announcement, officials stated that the show would remain on a hiatus through at least May 14. All previously scheduled show performances have also been removed from the official Disneyland app.

The fire, which caused the nighttime show to go on hiatus, broke out during the show’s finale on April 22, sparking first from the “Maleficent” dragon prop’s face before spreading to the rest of its body, photos from the scene showed.

This photo courtesy of Shawna Bell shows a fire during the “Fantasmic!” show in the Tom Sawyer Island section of Disneyland resort in Anaheim, Calif., on Saturday, April 22, 2023. (Courtesy Shawna Bell via AP)

A fire broke out during a nighttime “Fantasmic!” show at Disneyland Park on April 22, 2023. (TW/@brenda_coutino)

A massive fire broke out during a nighttime “Fantasmic!” show at Disneyland Park on April 22, 2023. (Citizen)

Dark smoke from the fire could be seen throughout the park and nearby parking structures. Videos and photos from the scene captured cast members evacuating packed crowds from the waterfront show viewing area and nearby attractions as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

No cast members or guests were injured due to the fire, but about six cast members were treated for smoke inhalation, WDWNT, a Disney blog, reported.

In response to the fire, Disneyland previously told KTLA they would be “temporarily suspending fire effects similar to those used at Disneyland park’s ‘Fantasmic’ at select shows and entertainment experiences globally” as a precautionary measure following the “Fantasmic!” prop fire.

The theme park said that the cause of the fire is still under investigation