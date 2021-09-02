District taking steps to fire Natomas teacher over controversial comments

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Natomas Unified School District announced Wednesday that district officials are taking steps to fire a teacher who has come under fire for recent controversial comments, which were secretly recorded on video.

The district held a meeting where parents voiced their outrage over the teacher from Inderkum High School. Some parents went as far to say they’re removing their kids from schools in the district.

In the video posted online this week, the teacher can be heard discussing antifa, saying he wanted students to become “revolutionaries.”

In a statement, the district superintendent said the teacher has been put on paid leave and are taking next steps to place the teacher on unpaid leave and fire him. 

