CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Sacramento River Cates released statements on Saturday about the death of Steve Sax’s son, Capt. John J. Sax of Placer County, in a military aircraft crash on Wednesday.

“The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened to hear about the passing of Steve Sax’s son, John, and the five Marines who lost their lives in this week’s tragic helicopter accident.,” the Dodgers tweet read. “Our thoughts and condolences go out to their families and friends.”

“In Steve’s short time as part of the River Cats family, it was easy to see how proud he was of his son,” The River Cats Tweet read. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Sax family and the others affected.”

Sax was among five other Marines that were killed in the MV-22B Osprey crash that occurred in Glamis in Imperial County on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Marine Corps.

The four other Marines included:

Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Illinois, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief

Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Rockingham, New Hampshire, an MV-22B Pilot

Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson, 21, of Johnson, Wyoming, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief

Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland, 19, of Valencia, New Mexico, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief

The Marines were based at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton and were all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39 and 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, according to the U.S. Marine Corps.