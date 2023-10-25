FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man was sentenced Friday for cyberstalking the father of a girl who was murdered during the 2018 mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Florida announced.

Attorneys state around December 2021 through July 2022, 62-year-old James Catalano of Fresno sent the victim hundreds of disparaging messages.

In these messages court officials say Catalano graphically describes the victim’s daughter’s death and focuses on the debate surrounding gun control and the victim’s activism against gun violence.

Court records reveal Catalano pled guilty on March 28 and was sentenced on Friday to 12 months in prison for sending hundreds of harrowing messages to a local activist against gun violence.