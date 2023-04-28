SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings center Domantas Sabonis talks about Friday’s 118-99 victory in Game 6 of their opening round playoff series against the Warriors at Chase Center, forcing a pivotal Game 7 on Sunday in Sacramento, his struggles in the game before fouling out in the fourth quarter, the injury to his left eye suffered in the third quarter, Trey Lyles stepping up at the center position and the mindset heading into Game 7 at Golden 1 Center.

