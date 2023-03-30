PHOENIX, Ariz. (KTXL) – The Oakland Athletics are the lone professional team in the East Bay.

The team arrived in Oakland in 1968 and quickly stole the hearts of local baseball fans, winning three Championships in the 70s and sweeping the San Francisco Giants in the World Series in 1989.

But in recent years with the league’s lowest payroll and an even lower attendance number becoming a major problem, MLB has decided to look elsewhere for the ball club.

The organization and MLB commissioner Robert Manfred, are both searching for a new home for the A’s, with Las Vegas as the frontrunner.

However, players and coaches tell FOX40, staying in Oakland would be their preference.

“Oakland is a city that we’ve established our heritage in,” Oaklaned A’s manager Mark Kotsay said. “I think the identifiable theme is that we’re grinders. That we go out and compete, regardless of the circumstance. The city and the fans support is loyal.”

“I think the biggest thing for the fans is just knowing that anytime we step on the field, we’re gonna give 110% and no one is slacking around here,” A’s second baseman Tony Kemp swaid.

“I feel like all the support over the years has been phoenomenal. Going into my fourth year being an Oakland A has defeinitely been a blessing. Just to see what those fans bring to the ballpark each day, I would say my message to them is don’t stop believing. “

The Coliseum lease expires at the end of the season in 2024.