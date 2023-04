(KTXL) — A traffic collision in Butte County required CAL FIRE crews to extract the driver on Wednesday, according to the CAL FIRE Butte Unit.

First responders closed down Cherokee Road, just south of Humpyback Road, and advised drivers to find an alternate route as they worked to free the driver from a Dodge Charger.

At 9:15 a.m., CAL FIRE Butte Unit said that the driver was extracted and had been flown by helicopter to an area hospital.