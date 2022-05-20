DUNNIGAN, Calif. (KTXL) — Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is fighting a 100-acre vegetation fire near the 24000 block of Country Road 11 near the community of Dunnigan in Yolo County, according to Cal Fire.

The Sacramento Valley is under a Red Flag Warning until Friday evening, with the possibility of fires starting because of strong winds and dry conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

The Golden Fire also started this Friday in the area east of Bullards Bar Reservoir in Yuba County and led to the evacuation of some areas near Camptonville.

Fire crews are currently using ground and air equipment to battle the Golden Fire, and more resources have been requested, according to the U.S Forest Service.