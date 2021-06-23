3.6-magnitude quake reported in Truckee area early Wednesday

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A 3.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Truckee area early Wednesday.

The earthquake happened around 1:25 a.m., just south of Fordyce Lake in the Tahoe National Forest, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded. The area is about 15 miles west of Truckee.

USGS recorded the depth of the earthquake at 7.2 km, approximately 4.4 miles.

There were no reports of damage but one person on Twitter described the earthquake as a “Huge jolt – sounded like an explosion or sonic boom …”

By 6:45 a.m., 140 people reported feeling the earthquake on the USGS website.

In May, following a series of quakes in the area, FOX40 spoke to the California Geological Survey about the potential for large earthquakes and tsunamis on Lake Tahoe.